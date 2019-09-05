Lenovo Mirage Solo standalone VR headset is getting an update. We’re tempted to say it’s a subtle upgrade but with the name Marvel, we have a feeling it will bring in more business for Lenovo. It’s not really a new VR headset but a new AR headset that lets you play with different Marvel heroes. It’s like being a real Marvel hero yourself once you’re wearing the headset. Experience interactive and immersive gameplay like no other.

Don’t think augmented reality games are no longer popular. We just don’t feature them as much here because there aren’t many titles we deem worthy. There’s Minecraft Earth and Harry Potter Wizards Unite recently but they’re only for smartphones.

A real augmented reality experience is best enjoyed on a Lenovo Mirage AR headset. There may be limits on the functions but who cares as long as you’re already in a different “world”. Your Lenovo Mirage AR Headset is joined by a Tracking Beacon and Universal Controllers for a more complete AR/VR experience.

The device offers app-enable augmented-reality experience and what better way to enjoy than with your favorite Marvel heroes. The power of all six iconic Super Heroes can be combined to beath the interdimensional forces that threaten the world. Another free game you can enjoy is the Star Wars Jedi Challenges.

When you get a Lenovo Mirage AR Headset, you will receive two universal controllers, Tracking Beacon, a phone tray, Lightning or USB-C to Micro-USB Cable, 5V / 1A Wall-charger, and Power Cable. You’ll get all-new accessories out of the box so you won’t have to worry about getting them separately.

No information on availability and pricing but we’ll let you know once available. Lenovo knows when it needs to release new and exciting stuff. We haven’t mentioned many Lenovo products lately but this Lenovo Mirage AT with Marvel Dimensions of Heroes can be really exciting especially for Marvel fans.