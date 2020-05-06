Lenovo has not ventured into the gaming phone business yet but it will soon as some images and information about a Lenovo Legion have surfaced online. Now on XDA are several details about the gaming phone being leaked for the whole world to see. Looking at the photos, we can gather the mobile device will arrive with a 144Hz display screen, side pop-up camera, plus 90W charging support. Note this isn’t a Motorola-branded phone but solely from the Lenovo group.

Lenovo’s Legion Gaming brand is already known among gamers. It’s only right that the company takes advantage of it by releasing a gaming smartphone. We can expect this one will be available in China, India, and some other countries in Asia where Lenovo is still popular.

The Lenovo Legion Android gaming phone is not official yet but an XDA developer managed to gather important information and images that are most likely true. Teasers have been shared as well so we believe the phone is arriving very soon.

There is no telling when Lenovo will roll out the Legion Gaming Phone but we know it’s already in the works. We won’t be surprised if there will be a delay because of the pandemic.

On Weibo, Lenovo shared some information. The phone is said to run on a Snapdragon 865 processor so it’s powerful enough. Earlier, Lenovo China Mobile’s General Manager Chen Jin, also teased the phone’s “disruptive new architecture”. It has something to do with reducing charging speed and left and right surface temperatures that are often different.

So far, we know the Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone will come with 90W fast wired charging, notch-less display, and two USB Type-C ports. The phone may also come in a bundle that consists of a protective case, true wireless earbuds, and a pair of gamepads. We can also expect a 5000mAh dual-cell battery, LPDDR5 RAM, OLED screen, 2340 × 1080 FHD+ resolution, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, 20MP selfie camera, and 64MP + 16MP wide-angle dual cameras. The phone will run on Android 10 topped by Lenovo’s very own ZUI 12.

The images and screenshots below are from different sources. We now have a clear idea of how the Lenovo Legion Phone will look like. We’ll just have to wait and see as usual.