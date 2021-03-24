Lenovo isn’t just busy launching new Motorola phones. The company offers a number of new solutions for education especially now that students are learning from home. New Chromebooks have been introduced alongside new Windows notebooks and the ThinkVision T24t monitor. Several new Lenovo Chromebooks are available: Lenovo 14e Gen 2, Lenovo 100e, Lenovo 300e, and Lenovo 500e Gen 3. These Chrome OS-powered laptops are ideal for students, teachers, and even the whole family for their excellent processing performance at affordable prices.

Lenovo offers comprehensive education-focused services and innovative solutions. The company is committed to the future of learning for the students and teachers.

The Lenovo 14e is the Chromebook version of the Windows-powered Lenovo 14w. It runs on AMD processors and is available in storm gray aluminum.

The Lenovo 100e, Lenovo 300e, and Lenovo 500e are the Chromebook models. The “e” at the end of the name signifies Chromebook. All three come with 11.-6-screens and are set in gray finish with speckled design plus white dots on the gray bumper.

The Lenovo 100e and Lenovo 300e also run on AMD while the Lenovo 500e runs on Intel Celeron N5100 chipset as described. When it comes to pricing and availability, all Chromebooks will be available in May with these prices: Lenovo 14e Gen 2 ($334), Lenovo 100e Gen 3 ($299), Lenovo 300e Gen 3 ($359), and Lenovo 500e Gen 3 ($429).

Lenovo Chromebook Advantage

These days, staying longer on the computer is becoming normal because of remote learning. Lenovo understands mobility, hybrid learning, and the need for more robust gadgets. With those in mind, these Lenovo Chromebooks come with MIL-SPEC 801H standard.

The notebooks are durable and offers better screen protection with the Corning Gorilla Glass. Other features of these Lenovo Chromebooks include a USB Type-C port for docking, a new HDMI port, optional Intel Wi-Fi 6, optional 4G-LTE, and a webcam with a physical shutter for privacy.