We’re at the point in the tech revolution when “simple” alarm clocks are making a comeback but this time with a smart twist. Lenovo previously released some connected clocks and now their latest one is a bit more affordable and simpler but still smart. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in performs the usual things that an alarm clock does as well as the other things that a simple smart speaker can do. It also supports some of the other smart docking accessories from Lenovo as well.

The new Lenovo Smart Clock looks pretty much like the current Smart Clock 2 with a soft-touch fabric cover and two color options, Misty Blue and Clay Red. It doesn’t have a full LCD touchscreen or a camera since it’s meant to be placed in the bedroom. The LED screen that comes with it is a bit more simple, giving info like the date, time, battery percentage, and temperature. The screen is auto-dim so it adjusts to the ambient lighting of the room.

The clock has buttons at the top if you want to snooze or dismiss the alarms. There are also buttons to adjust the volume of the device. Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa is built into the device so you can ask it questions and give commands. But you have the option to turn off the microphones in case you don’t want Alexa listening in on you in the bedroom. It comes with a 3W speaker and a full-size USB port so you can also use it to charge other devices.

It is also compatible with Lenovo’s other docking accessories like the Lenovo Wireless Charging Dock with Night Light which gives you ambient lighting as well as a Qi charging pad. Lenovo is also launching a new Ambient Light Dock that will make your smart clock look like a cute octopus. It has eight lighting modes including motion lighting. You can adjust the different modes through the Alexa app or through voice commands.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in is priced at $59.99 and will be available later this month. The Ambient Light Dock will be available later this first quarter of 2022 and will be priced at $29.99.