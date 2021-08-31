In Russia, Lenovo has launche a new phone: the Lenovo K13. Well, it’s not exactly a new device. It is simply a rehashed Moto E7i Power from Motorola. In case you didn’t know, the Motorola brand is now owned by Lenovo. The latter still comes up with new phones but Motorola is the more prolific company. We’re not surprised that Lenovo is launching a Motorola smartphone especially in specific markets. This time, the Lenovo K13 is being launched with mid-range smartphones. We haven’t featured any new Lenovo phone lately but here is a new one.

The Lenovo K13 comes with a decent 6.52-inch IPS screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, 720p+ resolution, IP52 rating for dust- and splash-resistance, UNISOC SC9863A processor, IMG8322 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 32GB onboard storage. A microSD card slot(hybrid) is present so memory is expandable.

When it comes to imaging, there is a 5MP front-facing shooter plus a dual 13MP f/2.0 main and 2MP depth sensor. The phone supports dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and Wi-Fi b/g/n. It also comes with a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support via USB-C and USB 2.0. The FM radio receiver and 3.5mm headphone jack are still present.

The Android 10 Go-powered Lenovo K13 will be sold for RUB 7,777 (discounted) which is about $106 in the US. Retail price is RUB 9,000 ($123).