Lenovo is one of the more prolific brands we know today. It may not be so busy with smartphones but it has the Motorola group for that part. We know Lenovo more to offer Chromebooks and tablets that offer improved efficiency for everyone. Just last month, we saw the Lenovo YOGA Pad Pro 13 that was said to also work as an HDMI monitor. There were also several Chromebook models recently introduced like the Lenovo 14e, 100e, 300e, and 500e.

This week, Lenovo unveils new Chromebooks and a USB-C monitor. The new products are perfect for the home office and classroom. The past year, we have seen how our lives have changed. We need gadgets that offer versatility, speed, and power.

The company has showcased the Lenovo L15 Mobile Monitor. It’s a grab-and-go monitor that comes equipped with dual USB-C ports. It’s also followed by the Lenovo L27m-30 USB-C Monitor.

Two new Chromebooks are ready: the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook with a 14-inch IPS touchscreen and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook 2-in-1 with a 13-inch display. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook features a dual-tone and narrow bezel design, Chrome OS, 512GB SSD (max), and a built-in amplifier. It runs on an Intel Core i5 processor.

The slim chassis is very light and is available in either Storm Grey or Sand. The battery can last up to 10 hours.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is another convertible laptop that runs on Chrome OS. Choose between the Abyss Blue and Iron Grey. The 13.3-inch Full HD IPS LCD touchscreen comes with 250 nits of brightness. The device is very light at only 2.98 lbs.

The device features a flexible 360-degree hinge so you can prop it in different angles for watching or work. There’s also a built-in amplifier (Waves MaxxAudio-certified) plus enhanced stereo speakers. It also boasts up to 8GB of RAM, 512GB storage, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.