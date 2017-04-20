In a humble attempt to be a more relevant part of the mobile market, here’s Lenovo with the new Flex 11 Chromebook. We usually see Yoga Books and more convertible tablets from the company but this is the latest in the 2-in-1 Chromebook category. Lenovo’s newest entry is more attractive with its multimode hinge and touchscreen display with anti-glare, offering the user a tablet and notebook computer experience in one.

If you need a simple tablet for web browsing, gaming, or media vieweing, just fold back the keyboard. If you need to use it for work, prop it up as a laptop so you can be free to type in comfort. The device now runs some Android apps, thanks to the Google Play Store support. You can get even more apps from the Chrome Web Store so you can use the programs available.

The Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebooks boasts of a sealed touchpad and reinforced ports so you don’t have to worry about spills and splashes of liquid. It features an 11.6-inch multi-touch screen and a 360° hinge so you can shift to different modes from tent to tablet, laptop, tent, and watch. It’s ideal for both work and play at an affordable price of $279.

Lenovo’s new Flex 11 Chromebook will be available before this month ends but we’re not sure in what markets exactly. Other features of the Chromebook include a durable design that makes it drop-resistant from up to a height of 2.4ft, 2.10Ghz quad-core ARM chipset, USB-C port,HDMI, USB 3.0, SD card slot, and a microphone-audio jack. This small Chromebook is very light at under 3 lbs. only.