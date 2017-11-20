Two new budget-friendly tablets are added to our long list of Android tablet options. Meet the Lenovo Tab 7 and the Lenovo Tab 7 Essential. This pair boasts of specs good enough for basic computing, Internet, and tablet use. The seven inch IPS screen on each model is ideal for watching videos, reading e-books, and catching up on emails while on-the-go. Their difference lies in the pricing aside from the display resolution and battery life.

Both devices run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The Lenovo Tab 7 comes with a 1280 x 720 LCD Multitouch display, 1 GB LPDDR3 RAM, 1.3GHz MediaTek MT8161 quad-core chipset, 16GB storage, 5MP front-facing camera, 2MP rear camera, and a 15-hour battery. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Tab 7 Essential runs on a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT8167D Quad-core processor and features a 16GB storage, 1 GB DDR4 memory, 7-inch IPS 600 x 1024 LCD Multitouch display, 2MP rear camera, 2MP selfie shooter, and a 20-hour battery.

The Lenovo Tab 7 and Tab 7 Essential are also equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11 b/g/n WiFi. Between the two, the $99 Lenovo Tab 7 offers better audio with the front-facing speaker with Dolby Atmos while the less expensive $79 Lenovo Tab 7 Essential only has a standard front-facing speaker.

Lenovo has decided to release both tablets in Black. Only the Tab 7 is called Slate Black.

Buy the Lenovo Tab 7 and Lenovo Tab 7 Essential on Lenovo.com.

SOURCE: Lenovo