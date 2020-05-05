Lenovo has been busy preparing some of its new products. No, we’re not talking about new Motorola phones but a new Chromebook that we have already seen before. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is now up for sale on Best Buy. This is good news to those who have been waiting for the Chrome OS-powered device. Someone managed to place an order and was told the delivery date would be May 11. The listed availability is May 6 so we’re assuming that is the market release.

At the moment, only the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 128GB version is available. There was supposed to be a 64GB model but we’re not sure what happened. The available unit is only $299 which is affordable ($279 for the 64GB).

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet boasts a keyboard and USB-C out of the box. Don’t expect any headphone jack because it’s no longer there. Lenovo decided to remove the headphone jack but we’ll see if many people like that.

It’s not clear if the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is exclusive on Best Buy. We’re crossing our fingers more retailers will also sell the Chromebook, especially in the United States. The Google Store already listed it but with only an ‘Available soon’ note.

To review the specs, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a 2-in-1 detachable device that features a 10.1-inch touch display with an optimized UI. It’s ideal for work, school, and leisure. It comes with a fully functional trackpad and a battery than can last up to 10 hours max.

The new Chromebook boosts fast at eight seconds. It’s on Chrome OS but it also runs Microsoft Word. It’s also compatible with the full Microsoft Office Suite so you can get a lot of work done with the apps and programs available.