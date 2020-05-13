Earlier this month, we shared with you that the upcoming Lenovo Chromebook Duet was up for pre-order on Best Buy. It is one of the few new Chromebooks from Lenovo out for this year. The Chromebook is now listed on Google’s website with a link to Best Buy. The item is still on pre-order. Specifically, the link is for the Lenovo Duet Chromebook 10.1-inch tablet in Ice Blue and Iron Gray that comes with 128GB onboard storage and a keyboard.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is listed with a $299 retail price on Best Buy. Interestingly, Google lists it for $279. You can purchase it under a 12-month financing installment scheme at $24.92 per month. Best Buy will also throw in a security software worth $29.99 for free.

To review, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a 2-in-1 detachable device that is ideal for work and productivity. It offers speed, security, and simplicity in one as a Chrome OS-powered tablet-slash-laptop. It boots fast at only eight seconds and runs the basic Microsoft Office programs like Word, Excel, and Powerpoint. You can also use Microsoft 365 Subscription on the Chromebook.

The ultra-mobile Chromebook is super lightweight at only 920g and is very slim at 7.35mm in tablet mode. When not used for work, you can use the Lenovo Chromebook Duet for watching your favorite movies and TV shows, listening to your music playlist, or simply browsing the web.

The device comes with a 10.1-inch touch display, 1920 x 1200 resolution, MediaTek Helio P60T processor, WiFi, 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, 10-hour battery, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and USB Type C. It runs on Chrome OS and comes with an 8MP rear camera plus a 2MP selfie shooter. You can now purchase from HERE.