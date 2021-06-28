During Lenovo’s Mobile World Congress announcement this weekend, they unveiled new devices that are meant to be “displays in unexpected places”. They’re bringing in a couple of Yoga Tablets that you can even hang on the walls as well as two more affordable Lenovo Tabs. We’ll also get the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 that you can place on your nightstand as you charge your smartphone. These devices come after last week’s announcements of their new lineup of notebooks and Chromebooks.

We’re getting two new Yoga tablets, the Yoga Tab 13 and the Yoga Tab 11. On paper, they seem to be similar aside from their display sizes but there’s actually big differences in their hardware and therefore their price. The Yoga Tab 13 has a 13-inch 2,160 x 1,350 display with Dolby Vision and is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC processor. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256G of storage. It comes with a 10,000 mAh battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

The Yoga Tab 11 meanwhile has an 11-inch 2,000 x 1,200 display, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, and has 4GB and 128GB or 8GB and 256GB RAM and storage respectively. It has a 7,700mAh battery and it has WiFi-only or LTE options. Both tablets have a kickstand but you can also hang it if you want. The Yoga Tab 13 is priced at $679.99 and will launch in July while the Yoga Tab 11 starts at $319.99 and will be available by August.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has an an 11-inch IPS LCD boasting 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, uses a Helio G90T processor and will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the second with 4GB/128GB, and the third with 6GB/128GB. It will have WiFi and LTE models. The Lenovo Tab 7 is a basic tablet with a 7-inch, 1,024 x 600 IPS display, 2GB of RAM with 32GB of storage and either a MediaTek MT8166 (WiFi) or an MT8766 (LTE) CPU, and a 3,750mAh battery. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is priced at $259.99 and will arrive in August while the Tab 7 will cost $109.99 and will be available in July.

Lastly, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is like a small smart display but without a camera. It has a 4-inch touchscreen, powered by a MediaTek MT8167S processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. It comes with a wireless charging stand so you can charge your smartphone by your bedstand and it can even double as a night light. It will come in Abyss Blue, Heather Gray, and Shadow Black colors and will cost $89.99. It will be available by September.