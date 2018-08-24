Lenovo phones aren’t exactly popular but good thing there’s Motorola doing better in the mobile business. We’re more familiar with laptop and tablets from the brand and just this week, the company is introducing new Android tablets under the Lenovo Tab line. The latest generation of Lenovo Tab E, Tab M, and Tab P will be ready to roll out in key markets soon. These Android tablets are meant for mainstream use and for those looking for premium tablets that are easy and simple to use.

These Android tablets from Lenovo are aplenty which is good because it means we have more choices. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level, mid-range, or premium tablet, Lenovo can address your demands. A total of five tablets have been introduced: Lenovo Tab E7, Lenovo Tab E8, Lenovo Tab E10, Lenovo Tab M10, and the premium Lenovo Tab P10.

Any tablet from Lenovo is ideal for the whole family. There are several options but every model is ready with being child-friendly and portable. Build is robust and each one offers decent performance for standard tablet experience.

The tablets differ in many ways. Allow us to list the specs of each tablet below:

LENOVO TAB P10. 10.1-inch display, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing shooter, fingerprint sensor, and four speakers. (Android Oreo)

LENOVO TAB M10. 10.1-inch display, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing shooter, and two speakers. (Android Oreo)

LENOVO TAB E10. 10.1-inch display, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and two speakers. Android Oreo (Go Edition)

LENOVO TAB E8. 8-inch display, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, MediaTek MT8163B processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage (Android Nougat)

LENOVO TAB E7. 7-inch display, 1024 x 600 pixel resolution, MediaTek MT8167 (WiFi model) or MediaTek MT8321 (3G), 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. Android Oreo (Go Edition)

When it comes to pricing, the Lenovo Tab E10 costs $129.99 in Walmart and other retails stores this coming October. The Lenovo Tab E8 is now available in Walmart for $99.99. The Lenovo Tab E7 with back cover will be $69.99 also in October but you can only avail of the deal over at walmart.com.

Amazon.com will list the Lenovo Tab M10 and Lenovo Tab P10 for pre-order in winter.

SOURCE: Lenovo