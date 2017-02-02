Discover your passion for electronics design with The 2017 Arduino Starter Kit and Course Bundle, 84% off the retail price at Android Community Deals. Arduinos are microcontrollers that make creating interactive electronic devices fun and easy. With Arduinos, you can design pretty much anything you can imagine from robots to computers. Best of all, anyone can succeed using this prototyping platform. That’s because Arduinos were created with the sole intention of making electronics design accessible to all.

Included with this bundle is the Arduino Starter Kit. It contains a detailed and illustrated guide as well as all the components you’ll need to start creating circuits. It’s perfect for beginners: The instructions are straightforward and easy to understand, there’s no soldering involved, and the kit includes 13 circuits, each with a breadboard layout.

Those who purchase this package will also gain access to a 15 hour course that illustrates how to get started using this platform. This course will get you comfortable using the included tools, understand the basics of programming Arduinos, and will show you how to create a number of gadgets. You’ll also receive access to eight e-books that are filled with further information and design ideas.

Want to take your education even further? Since Arduinos are an open source platform, there are literally millions of web pages dedicated to this technology. A quick internet search reveals a wide range of tips, tricks, and more project ideas.

Find out how easy it can be to design interactive electronic devices. The 2017 Arduino Starter Kit and Course Bundle is normally $473.92, but you can save 84% off that price right now at Android Community Deals.