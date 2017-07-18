Got an idea for a great new game? The 2017 Zero to Hero Game Developer Bundle — offered to Android Community readers at more than 90% off the retail price — will give you the skills to bring it to life. The 2017 Zero to Hero Game Developer Bundle teaches beginners how to make video games using the same tools that the professionals use.

The bundle offers access to nine courses with a whopping 83 hours of content that shows you how to use game engines like Unity and popular programming languages such as Python and Swift. It contains nine courses that include:

• Master Unity Game Development: Ultimate Beginners Bootcamp

• Unity Game Development: Build a First Person Shooter

• MagicaVoxel for Non-Artists: Create Voxel Game Assets

• Blender for Non-Artists: Create Low-Poly 3D Game Assets

• Unity Game Development Academy: Make 2D & 3D Games

• How To Make 2D iPhone Games Using Swift 3 and iOS 10

• Learn Python Programming by Making a Game

• Learn to Code By Building 6 Games In The Unreal Engine

• Master Video Game Making

Now virtually anyone can be a pro game developer. Start your journey to a rewarding career with the 2017 Zero to Hero Game Developer Bundle, just $49 at Android Community Deals.