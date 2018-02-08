Discover how to build fully-functional mobile apps and computer software with the Software Engineering Mastery Bundle, offered with savings of 88% off the regular price of $310. If you wanted to learn how to code like a pro, then this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. The Software Engineering Mastery Bundle includes seven courses that introduce students to programming languages like Ruby, C++, and more so you can start designing your own software and mobile apps from scratch.

This bundle has value written all over it. With over 42 hours of in-depth instruction, you’ll be well prepared for professional success. It’s suitable for students of all backgrounds, you’ll enjoy access to the course materials for life, and you even get a 15-day satisfaction guarantee for your trouble. What have you got to lose?

The bundle includes:

– Data Structures in JavaScript

– C++ For Absolute Beginners: The Starter Guide

– Real World Ruby Programming: The Complete Guide

– Beginner’s Guide to Test Driven Development

– PHP CodeIgniter for Absolute Beginners

– Spring Web Framework

– Algorithms and Software Engineering for Professionals

The Software Engineering Mastery Bundle is just $35 at Android Community Deals.