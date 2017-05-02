The smart home is finally a reality. You could get in on the ground floor of this awesome technology and learn how it works with the Amazon Alexa Coding Bundle: From Zero To Hero, offered at over 90% off the retail price to readers of Android Community. Twenty years ago, we dreamed of having futuristic technology like flying cars and voice activated electronics, such as automated home lighting. While our flying cars may never actually materialize, the voice activated home is certainly a reality now, thanks in part to the Amazon Alexa home automation system. If you want to learn how it works — and be able to make your own voice activated apps — then you need the Amazon Alexa Coding Bundle.

The Amazon Alexa Coding Bundle offers access to two in-depth courses, including 13 hours of content and dozens of individual lessons, that illustrates how Alexa works to automate your home. Students will learn to build advanced and engaging voice applications, discover Alexa’s most advanced functions, and even learn how to build an Alexa device using a Raspberry Pi 3 microcomputer.

Each lesson is only between 5 and 20 minutes in length, so it’s easy to find the time to learn. The course content is simple to understand, so virtually anyone can succeed, and it’s accessible for life so you can take as long as you want to finish it.

You’ve waited a long time for your smart home. Now learn how to make your own voice activated apps with the Amazon Alexa Coding Bundle: From Zero To Hero, just $19 this week at Android Community Deals.