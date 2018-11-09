Life is short. Stop wasting it. Like many truisms, it’s easier said than done. Luckily, history is full of winners who can serve as examples for how to hack your own life. And there’s no better way to absorb their secrets than the Ultimate Productivity Bundle, a jam-packed lineup of online courses that will turn you from believer to achiever in your own time, at your own pace.

The first course titled, How To Find Your Life Purpose & Maximize Your Impact, uses the struggles and achievements of Albert Einstein, Steven Spielberg, and more to illuminate your own path to success. Next, a 12-step guide to doubling your productivity helps you to pack maximum purpose into your day. Then, an exhaustive tutorial on how to organize your life will remove the clutter that clouds your goals.

You’ll also get a speed reading course, a master class on public speaking, proven entrepreneurial tips from the likes of Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and Bill Gates, and more. That’s 27 hours of distilled, vital knowledge for a 97% discount of $36 – less than what any of these eight courses would cost individually. Grab the Ultimate Productivity Bundle on sale today and take the first concrete steps to sculpt your dreams.