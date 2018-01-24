Here’s your chance to learn web development skills from one of the best in the business. The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0 is on sale for just $9 at Android Community Deals. This course, delivered by acclaimed instructor Rob Percival, includes over 30 hours of content that illustrates how to make a website from scratch. Students will learn coding fundamentals, discover how to build responsive websites, develop blogs, design e-commerce sites, and more.

The content is presented in a format that is easy to understand. That means that almost anyone can take this course and succeed. It’s perfect for those who want to try something new but don’t want to risk wasting a lot money. With the included 15 day satisfaction guarantee, what’ve you got to lose?

This course lets you:

– Access 288 lectures & 30.5 hours of content 24/7

– Learn fundamentals of HTML5, CSS3 & Python

– Build responsive websites w/ jQuery, PHP 7, MySQL 5 & Twitter Bootstrap

– Develop blogs & ecommerce sites w/ WordPress

– Discover smart ways to add dynamic content by using APIs

– Receive free unlimited web hosting for one year

– Make a Twitter clone to put your knowledge into action

The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0 is normally $19.00 but you can get it for just $9 for a limited time.