JavaScript is the most popular coding language used in web development today. If you want to become a professional developer, then you need to be familiar with its fundamentals. The Ultimate JavaScript eBook and Course Bundle, available now at Android Community Deals, can bring you up to speed. Receive access to 16 best selling e-books and 30 hours of training content that can turn virtually anyone into a JavaScript master and, best of all, you’ll pay only $29 — A savings of 94% off the regular price of $536!

This package is the full meal deal. You’ll start by learning the basics of JavaScript so you can build beautiful and responsive websites. Then you’ll go through more advanced concepts like libraries and frameworks to round out your training. Everything is accessible online for life, you can learn at your own pace, and you’ll even get a 15-day satisfaction guarantee so you basically have nothing to lose.

– Access 1 best-selling ebook with 15 courses & 30 hours of video content 24/7

– Discover how to design beautiful, responsive websites & build your first in no time

– Tackle JavaScript fundamentals

– Explore more advanced libraries & frameworks like angular 2, Express, jQuery, Node.js, MongoDB & more

Get the Ultimate Javascript eBook and Course Bundle for only $29 here at Android Community Deals.