Want to learn how to make a mobile app from scratch? Then you’ll need the Complete Java Programming Bootcamp, offered to readers of Android Community for just $39 — Plus save an additional 50% when you use code DIGITALWEEK50 at checkout. This beginner-friendly package, which is normally valued at $740, includes ten courses that introduce students to this popular coding language. People familiar with Java are always in demand so this is an affordable way to get your start in a lucrative field.

Students will receive more than 83 hours of training that will cover everything from the basics of Java programming to advanced concepts such as user interfaces and design patterns. Each course is delivered online so you’re free tocost-effectiveschedule, and you’ll have access to the content for life which means you can take as long as you want to complete the whole thing. It’s convenient and cost effective education that you won’t want to miss out on.

Learn the programming language that drives billions of smartphones around the world with this Complete Java Programming Bootcamp, only $39 here at Android Community Deals.