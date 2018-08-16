If you want to learn how to use Photoshop, InDesign and other Adobe CC products but don’t want to pay thousands of dollars for the training, give the Pay What You Want: Adobe CC A-Z Lifetime Bundle a try instead. This package, which is valued at $2594, offers access to twelve courses that’ll show you the ins and outs of some of Adobe’s most popular creative products. And, best of all, you can get this training for just pennies on the dollar when you Pay What You Want.

Simply note the current average price, which is a little over $16.85 as of this writing. If you decide to ‘beat the average price’, then you’ll get the entire twelve course package for the amount that you enter. If the average price is a little more than you want to pay, just enter any lesser figure and you’ll still receive the first course in the bundle — a $297 value — for that amount. Either way, you’re going to save big on training that could pay dividends.

Unleash your creative potential with this Pay What You Want: Adobe CC A-Z Lifetime Bundle, available here at Android Community Deals.