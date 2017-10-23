Considering a career in tech? Want to learn more about the operating system that powers much of the world’s computing services? Then this package is for you. Train for a rewarding career as an IT pro and spend next to nothing with the Pay What You Want: Linux Lifetime Mastery Bundle.

It offers lifetime access to four courses that explain the fundamentals of operating systems like Linux and prepares students for high tech careers as professional programmers and systems administrators. Plus, it’s available at an unbelievably low price. How low, though, is up to you.

Just pay any amount you wish to receive the first course in the bundle, Fundamentals of Operating Systems. If you choose to spend a little more and beat the average price, however, you’ll get the entire package for that amount. That’s four courses for a mere fraction of their $1180 value.

Explore your future with the Pay What You Want: Linux Lifetime Mastery Bundle, available now at Android Community Deals.