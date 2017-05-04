Ever considered a career in mobile app development? Discover how easy and lucrative it can be be with The Professional Android Developer Bundle. A lifetime of access is offered at more than 90% off the retail price for Android Community readers, but only for a limited time. The Professional Android Developer Bundle offers a fantastic introduction to the world of mobile app design. It includes lifetime access to five courses — with dozens of individual lessons and 30 hours of content — that break down the app design process so that virtually anyone can understand how to design an awesome mobile app from scratch.

Students will start off their education with a valuable introduction to programming with Java, a coding language that’s commonly used in mobile app development. From there, you’ll learn operating system fundamentals as well as advanced programming skills. Finally, you’ll discover how to build a professional looking Android app using what you’ve learned in prior courses.

The courses in this package are delivered online and are accessible 24/7, so you can learn when it is most convenient for you. You’ll have access to the courses and their content for life too, so you can take as long as you want to finish each one and can repeat them as often as you wish. This bundle is truly a fantastic way to learn about Android app development in a practically risk free environment.

Start your introduction to the world of mobile app design with The Professional Android Developer Bundle, marked down by more than 90% to just $29 this week at Android Community Deals.