Need to backup your Android’s data, but rarely get around to doing it? Let the MEEM Memory Cable handle it for you. Get this ingenious mobile accessory for just $44.99 and save 25% off the retail price right now at Android Community Deals. The average smartphone user keeps roughly 2GB of vital data — such as emails, contacts, and calendar events — stored within their device. Losing even just a small amount of that information could be a major headache, especially when you consider how easily data loss can occur. Why take the risk? Backup your device quickly and easily with the MEEM Memory Cable.

The MEEM Memory Cable is a standard micro-USB charging cable that houses a sizeable 16GB worth of Flash memory. When you plug in your Android smartphone or tablet for it’s daily rejuicing, it copies all of your data and stores it inside the cable where it will remain safe from harm. Then, if your device ever suffers a catastrophic event, you can simply restore it back to the way it was.

The beauty of the MEEM is that it’s totally transparent. While users routinely forget to backup their devices, whether it be to a home computer or the cloud, they never forget to charge them. The MEEM takes two very necessary smartphone maintenance tasks and combines them into one elegant solution.

The MEEM boasts a fast data transfer rate of between 3 and 4 mbps, depending on your device’s hardware and operating system. It charges quickly too, and the cable offers a generous length of 47 inches so you can comfortably use your smartphone or tablet even while charging.

The MEEM Memory Cable for Android devices is just $44.99 right now at Android Community Deals. Got an iPhone? Then check out this 32GB option for just $59.99.