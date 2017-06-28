Want to be a cutting edge app developer? Then you need The Android O and Java Developer Mastery Course, offered to Android Community readers for a mere fraction of its regular $200 retail price. The newest version of Android will drop fairly soon. Likely to be known as Oreo, it will offer a wide range of new features for developers to exploit that will allow for better, more streamlined apps. If you want to work as a mobile app developer, then you are going to need to know how Android Oreo works as well as how to develop apps that take advantage of all it has to offer.

The Android O and Java Developer Mastery Course is all you need to future-proof your career as a mobile app developer. It features more than 31 hours of content that will introduce students to Java programming, the Android Studio, IntellJ IDEA, and other app design tools and concepts. By the end of the course, students will have a firm grasp on the app development process as they create clones of popular Android apps like Flappy Bird, YouTube, calculator, and more.

You do not need to be computer whiz in order to succeed. In fact, you don’t need any prior experience with coding at all. The course is set up so that anyone can understand the materials and become a successful app design pro. And, since the course is delivered online, you can learn when it’s most convenient for you. There are no schedules to stick to or deadlines to stress you out.

If you’ve ever thought of trying your hand at Android app development, this is the chance you’ve been waiting for. Enroll in the The Android O and Java Developer Mastery Course and pay just $15 right now at Android Community Deals.