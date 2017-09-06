The Android O and Java Developer Mastery Course, offered at over 90% off the regular price, can turn virtually anyone into a cutting edge app developer.With over 31 hours of training, students will learn how to code using Java, become familiar with the Android Studio, and learn other app design tools and concepts. By the course’s end, students will have a firm grasp on the development process and will be able to create their own engaging Android apps from scratch.

Not a computer whiz? Not a problem. The content in The Android O and Java Developer Mastery Course is easy to understand and pretty well anyone, regardless of experience, can succeed. If you’ve ever considered a career as a pro app developer, then this course is a great way to get started.

The Android O and Java Developer Mastery Course is just $15 at Android Community Deals.