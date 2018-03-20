It’s not a stretch to suggest that robots will play an important role in our future. So learn what makes them tick with the Pay What You Want: 2018 Arduino Enthusiast E-Book Bundle, offered for just a fraction of their value right now at Android Community Deals. This bundle, which normally costs $315, includes access to as many as ten e-books that illustrate how to use the open-source Arduino electronics platform to build robots, GPS trackers, cameras, and other electronics projects.

Here’s how it works: Spend any amount you wish to receive the first book in the bundle, ‘Arduino Computer Vision Programming’, valued at $27.99. If, however, you choose to spend a little bit more and beat the average price, then you’ll get the entire ten piece bundle for that amount. That’s great value any way you slice it and it’s a fantastic way to get practical electronics training for next to nothing.

The bundle includes books such as:

– Learning C for Arduino

– Arduino for Secret Agents

– Internet of Things with Arduino Cookbook

– Arduino by Example

– Arduino Electronics Blueprints

– Arduino Development Cookbook

– Arduino Robotic Projects

– Internet of Things with Arduino Blueprints

– Arduino Wearable Projects

– Arduino Computer Vision Programming

Start learning and start building with this Pay What You Want: 2018 Arduino Enthusiast E-Book Bundle, here at Android Community Deals.