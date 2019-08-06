People associate the word ‘blockchain’ with cryptocurrencies. While this technology does enable secure Bitcoin transactions, it also has the potential to be so much more. Imagine a future where you could cast a ballot in a democratic election online or view confidential records via the web without risking a security breach. When these come to pass, it’ll be because of blockchain. And now virtually anyone can become versed in this emerging technology with the 2019 Blockchain Developer Mastery Bundle, offered to readers of Android Community for just $19.

Put simply, blockchain allows the distribution of information via the web but limits the ownership of that data to just one user — and it’s set to revolutionize the way we do things online. The 2019 Blockchain Developer Mastery Bundle, valued at $842, includes eight courses that’ll introduce you to the blockchain concept, JavaScript coding fundamentals, and even explains how to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. It’s future friendly training that everyone needs to have and, at this price, it’s easily affordable.

Be in the know about the biggest buzzword in the tech and financial market with this 2019 Blockchain Developer Mastery Bundle, only $19 here at Android Community Deals.

Disclosure: AndroidCommunity uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.