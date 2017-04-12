Learn essential mobile app development skills, including how to code with Java, with the Pay What You Want: Ultimate Android Development Bundle. Get this valuable training package right now and save as much as 99% off the regular retail price. The Ultimate Android Development Bundle includes lifetime access to as many as six courses containing hundreds of lectures and 88 hours of combined training content. With these courses, students will receive an understanding of the app development process, an introduction to the Java coding language, and learn how to launch their creations.

The Ultimate Android Development Bundle is valued at more than $850 but, with this offer, you could pay just a fraction of that price. Here’s how to works: Pay any amount you wish to get lifetime access to the first course in the bundle, ‘Android Mobile Apps: Beginner to Published on Google Play’. This course offers an overview of the app development process from beginning to end and is an important step for anyone who wants to be a professional app developer.

If you want a more in-depth educational experience, just spend a little bit more — and ‘beat the average price’ — and gain access to the entire six course bundle. These additional courses will teach you how to code using Java, how to develop apps for a wide range of uses, and how to make money from your own app creations.

Don’t have any experience with mobile app development and worried you might be getting in over your head? No problem. Every single course in this bundle is designed to be taken by anyone, from beginners with absolutely no prior experience to advanced computer programmers. And, since you’ll have access to the courses for life, you can take as long as you want to finish them.

Six android app development courses for way less than they’re worth? That’s a no brainer. Take advantage of the Pay What You Want: Ultimate Android Development Bundle, available now at Android Community Deals.