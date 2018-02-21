This month started with the Lean Launcher being launched as a leaner Rootless Pixel Launcher. It recently received an update with users’ feature requests being integrated and now, we’ve got news a new version is ready for download but not yet from the Play Store. Lean Launcher 0.3.0 can be used on Pixel and non-Pixel users but with some features not working on one or the other. New features and bug fixes are available including changing Transparent Status Bar to Transparent Navigation Bar instead, adding an option to change icon sizes, and adding Play configuration on Pixels.

If you’re familiar with Rootless Pixel Launcher, you will be happy to know this Lean Launcher is very much similar but with several important features including the option to hide the following: “At A Glance”, the bottom search bar on your home screen, and the app search bar at the top of your app drawer.

You can also disable spring effect when over scrolling app drawer, force colored G icon on bottom search bar, make status bar transparent, lock your desktop, force dark or light theme, as well as, change default grid options and icon size with -25%, -10%, 0%, +10%, +25% modifiers.

Download Lean Launcher 0.3.0 from Github

VIA: Reddit