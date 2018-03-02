The Lean Launcher is now available in the Google Play Store. We’ve actually featured this app launcher three times already last month. We first thought it was like the Rootless Pixel Launcher but leaner. It soon received an update and users feature requests were integrated. The following week, it was once again updated with more options including changing icon sizes. Those familiar with Rootless Pixel Launcher will find this is almost similar but with more important features.

Non-Pixel phone users can get to experience the Pixel Launcher on their phones with the Lean Launcher. It’s customizable so you can set your own preferences. Some Pixel Launcher features are included here so you can enjoy numerous basic features like notification dots, app shortcuts, dynamic and static shortcuts, dynamic icons on supported devices, Quick actions, Google Now, Search UI, and generally the look and feel of the Pixel Launcher.

Other features include double tap to lock, toggle navigation bar transparency, home screen rotation, disabling spring animation, and locking desktop to prevent accidental changes. You can edit apps that show by changing icon shapers or hiding them from a drawer. When it comes to the design, there’s light or dark theme plus changed Hotseat background, Hotseat icon count, and icon sizes.

Download Lean Launcher from the Google Play Store