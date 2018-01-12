There were some rumors that the next flagship device of Huawei will be named the P20 after the OEM apparently trademarked the moniker. But now they may have changed their minds, if website test page leaks are to be believed. The pages seem to be carrying the P11 and P12 placeholders, but at this point in time, that can mean anything or nothing. The flagship may most likely be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in February so we have a few more weeks of speculation.

The leaked images showed that web developers are probably working on updating the Huawei website to show the next flagship device. We see a Huawei P11 and a Huawei P12, as well as a Huawei XML ADD. But the content seems to be just a copy of the Huawei Ascend Mate 7. So probably these are just placeholders so that they have something to design and play around with. Clicking on the phones, you will be led to menu with different models.

The presence of the name P11 and P12 does not indicate that Huawei will continue with the numbering of their flagship phones. The last one released was the Huawei P10, so logically we should get a P11. But the news, especially in light of that trademark leak, indicated that they might switch things around and call it the P20.

But whatever name it will be called, the flagship has a lot to live up to, with both the P10 and the Mate 10 Pro getting good reviews. Huawei is expected to unveil their new smartphone at the MWC in Barcelona, happening at the end of February.

VIA: Telefon