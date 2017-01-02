As the Consumer Electronic Show goes underway in just a few days, one announcement we’ll be expecting may be new smart TVs from Samsung or even just upcoming functionalities for them. That’s because a new leaked app, of the iOS variety, shows that the OEM may be introducing a Chromecast-like feature for smart TVs. Or rather, it is an updated version of the Smart View app which brings new features aside from the ability to beam photos, videos, and music from your source device.

The screenshots from the “prematurely published” app shows that there are now tabs from some of the leading streaming content providers which includes YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. You can also see a tab for live TV content, including recently watched shows, featured content, recommended shows, etc. There are also tabs for local content or those that you’ve saved in the TV already as well as those from TV Plus, the new Fandango-powered streaming channels from Samsung.

Basically, this means that users will be able to stream content directly from these providers onto the smart TVs. There’s even a search button there which may mean there is a universal search feature. If you’re looking for which provides have all the seasons of West Wing, then you can probably find out through this search function. What is notably absent though is Netflix, which is probably still the biggest streaming provider, so hopefully they’ll be able to add it later on.

We’ll probably find out more about the plans for Samsung’s Smart TVs and its apps during the CES happening this January 5-8 at Las Vegas. We can expect a lot of major announcements from the leading brands in the next few days, so check back in with us.

VIA: Variety