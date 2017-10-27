Some people download just the apps that they need while some download as many apps as they can, even though they don’t always use them anyway. And if you’re the latter, then finding the app that you actually need can sometimes be a pain as you have to open your app drawer and scroll through all those apps. But there are nice apps out there that can make them easier for you, and one of them is called LaunchBoard and is now available at the Google Play Store.

What the app does is pretty basic but very easy and useful especially if you have tons of apps on your device. You can clear your home screen and just have the LaunchBoard widget there. Once you need to open an app, just tap on the first letter of what you need and all the apps that start with the letter will show up. Well, you can actually do this on the Search Apps feature of your Android device, but the main difference is that with LaunchBoard, you don’t have to open your app drawer anymore.

Another thing you can do to make it easier to launch apps, especially ones that you often use, is to long press your frequent apps when you’re on LaunchBoard and then mark them as favorites. That way, when you tap on LaunchBoard, you will have even easier access to these frequently used apps. If you don’t want to have the widget on your home screen, you can just pin the launcher to the bottom tray for easy access.

You can download LaunchBoard from the Google Play Store for free. You can now choose between the ABCDE or QWERTY layout, whichever is more convenient for you.