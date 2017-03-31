BlackBerry has always been true to its promise to roll out regular updates for its Android devices. This fact sets the Canadian smartphone pioneer apart from the other OEMs in the market. Every month, we hear from the company about new bug fixes, improvements, and features. This time, the Productivity Tab gets some enhancements that are certain to make the users’ mobile lives easier.

BlackBerry aims to offer the Personal Information Management (PIM) by working on tools such as the Hub and the Productivity Tab. Current Android-powered BlackBerry devices (PRIV, DTEK50, and DTEK60) are getting new features on the Productivity Tab via the app. Once app is updated, you will notice a more streamlined look.

BlackBerry is showing off the more user-friendly and cleaner interface of the Productivity Tab. The changes will be applied as soon as you install the new version or update the app. The Hub is also getting some important changes like the Quick Triage functionality. This includes Reply All and Delete for Hub items and Quick Actions for entries in Contacts where you can send an email, text, or phone call.

The update should be headed to BlackBerry Android phones via an OTA anytime soon. You can also do it manually by heading to the updates section on the Google Play Store app.

SOURCE: BlackBerry