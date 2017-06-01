We’ve been waiting for Paranoid Android to be updated and now it’s here, ready for you to download and install. Expect many changes if you are currently using it. The developers have been teasing the Android community the redesigned pie control plus the inclusion of Android Nougat. For this update, already being used is the Android 7.1.2 Nougat build for a number of mobile devices.

The Paranoid Android team is saying that the latest build can offer a more fluid and lag-free performance for most smartphones in the market. Two great examples are the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T that have received obvious improvements in the ROM department. Compared to the OxygenOS, Paranoid Android brings better image processing and picture quality as described.

For those who’ve been using Pie Control, you’d be happy to know that it is back. The Color Engine theming interface has been enhanced as well. Aside from the two, some of the features include improved Kernel + Control, Substratum support, quick pull-down, recent app locking, advanced power dialog, battery styles, Paranoid OTA updater, immersive mode, and On-the-spot controls.

If you have a OnePlus 3/3T, you may receive these specific features: Pie, fingerprint and camera enhancements, alert slider support, gesture control, and advanced button control.

Not all Android devices are supported but some models that can take advantage of this include the OnePlus 3/3T, Google Nexus 5X, Google Nexus 6P, Google Pixel XL, and Google Pixel. More phones such as the OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus One, Google Nexus 5, and the Nextbit Robin will soon be supported as the devs are presently working on them.

VIA: XDA Developers

Download from HERE (temp fix) | Gerrit | GitHub

SOURCE: Paranoid Android