Let’s take a breather from all the OnePlus 6 news and be updated on the older OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The two phones are ready to receive the latest OxygenOS versions–Open Beta 11 for the OnePlus 5T and Open Beta for OnePlus 5. These two arrives after patches were released for the OnePlus 5T a few months ago that removed the controversial clipboard function. True to its “Never Settle” motto, the Chinese OEM is rolling out the latest software updates for older phones.

The two separate OxygenOS Open Beta updates are basically the same with important improvements on the system. The brand new user interface can now be viewed. Accent color customization is now supported. Such allows the user to customize colors under Settings> Display> Customization.

Project Treble support has been added. The contacts page feature has been optimized while the Weather app shows a new design with a more advanced user experience. Forecasts can soon be viewed in one interface. The native launcher receives an improved app list for hidden space and toolbox, adds “New installs” category tag in the drawer, as well as, improved search tags.

If you are a OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T owner, check if your devices are on Open Beta 12 or Beta 10, respectively, before getting the new builds.

VIA: Android Authority

SOURCE: OnePlus