Oh, yes. OnePlus definitely lives out the “Never Settle” motto. It won’t stop coming up with software updates that will enhance the performance of every OnePlus phone. The latest models to get updated are the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The new OxygenOS release comes a week after the OxygenOS Open Beta was made ready for download. Specifically, the new versions are as follows: OxygenOS 9.0.14 for the OnePlus 6T and OxygenOS 9.0.6 for OnePlus 6. This also comes after the OnePlus 7 Pro Global EU variants received the latest OxygenOS.

OnePlus is rolling out the new OxygenOS updates incrementally. With the new release, the phone’s system will deliver general improvements and bug fixes. Both the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will be upgraded to Android Security Patch to 2019.5 level.

Bluetooth connectivity is improved in terms of compatibility and stability. The pairing of your phone and Bullets Wireless 2 will be easier now with Quick Pairing support. The OnePlus launcher has also improved confirm password UI for hidden space.

The camera of the OnePlus 6T now brings optimized photo quality from the selfie camera. Most bug fixes are available for the ringtone for SMS, loading credentials required for WiFi requiring Login, and the speed dial getting cleared.

OnePlus values the feedback and suggestions of OnePlus phone owners and users. All these software updates are made possible by those sending information so the team can improve on key areas and optimize features. Feel free to use the Feedback tool so OnePlus can be informed of what can still be done. OnePlus requests that you send feedback and comments so they can look into each and every issue.

A few OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phone users will get the update. More will receive the same in the coming days since release is incremental. Let’s wait and see what next OnePlus model will get a similar update.