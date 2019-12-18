Google has always been quick when it comes to updating the community with software updates. We can’t say the same with Android but for Chrome, it’s fast. The latest update rolled out last week, ready to bring better password protection with improved features. However, Chrome 79 update was paused by Google due to app data being deleted. Today, Google is sharing another Chrome for Android Update is available– the Chrome 79 (79.0.3945.93) for Android. As expected, this one delivers performance and stability enhancements to most Android devices.

It was reported that some app data were being removed or not visible after the last Chrome update. We thought it should be fixed ASAP and true enough, the Google developers did just so. A solution has been provided and it was discovered data were not actually lost. Download the new update and those data you thought you lost will be visible again.

What the Google devs did was to fix an issue within WebView. Chrome 79 update is fixed so you have nothing to worry about losing app data again. This one also brings enhanced password safety. Chrome will now warn you when you sign in to a site and if your password was exposed in a data breach. It’s more of a warning which can be very useful. (crbug.com/1033655)

Chrome 79 also brings support for virtual reality. There is the WebXR Device API that can enable inline and immersive VR experiences for the web. Reorder bookmarks have been added as well. This allows you to tap bookmark’s options menu, select Move up or Move down, and drag bookmarks into place.