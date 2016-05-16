The great thing about the Android operating system is that if you really want it, you can tweak it to your heart’s content, until it runs the way you relatively expect it to run. But the tweaks you want to employ to stock Android variants are normally found and installed one tweak at a time. So you may end up finding and installing separately a RAM performance tweak, a cache management tweak, a CPU booster, a network speed tweak, among lots of them available out there – this is an exercise in patience and determination. But an app called “L Speed” is looking to be the one stop shop for all performance tweaks you might need.





So early caveats, so that you don’t get yourself worked up for nothing, the L Speed app only runs on rooted devices, so you may want to explore gaining root access if you want this app. If you didn’t know, gaining root access usually voids your warranty. Also, it requires Android 4.0 or higher. L Speed is marketed as “a modification that combines tweaks inside an intuitive application,” with the goal being “to improve overall performance, reduce significant lags, and extend battery life.” Sound great?

Mostly, it combines known tweaks to Android devices in one intuitive app. These include a CPU tuner which optimizes apps’ access to the CPU, a lot of virtual memory tunings, an LNET Optimizer which improves network performance and data transfer, and even its own cleaner to deal with junk files and cache.

We’re testing this out for a week or so to see if it’s worth the hype. For more information on the app, check out the official XDA thread below (see source link). Be sure to read up on the app before you install it.

SOURCE: XDA

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store