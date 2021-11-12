Earlier this year, the Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW was introduced to the market. It was then opened to check for repairability and see how it is waterproof. This week, a new Kyocera rugged phone is available from Verizon. The Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW is another 5G smartphone you can buy straight from Verizon. It will also work with the network’s Ultra Wideband (UW) network. The phone promises ruggedness and reliability plus speedy performance.

The new Kyocera smartphone comes with an MIL-STD-810H rating. It is slim and sleek but is able to withstand most elements, water immersion, dirt, and drops.

As described, the phone can be washed and sanitized. Those grime and dirt that may stick to the device can be removed.

The DuraSport 5G is priced at $579.99. It’s one affordable unit for its category of rugged devices that we know can last long whether you are rock climbing or trail riding.

The Kyocera DuraSport comes equipped with a 6.1-inch screen with Gorilla Glass 6 protection that also works with gloves, 4500mAh lithium battery, and a programmable key. If you love the outdoors and are living an active lifestyle, this 5G rugged device is for you. It’s actually Kyocera’s second offering for the Verizon 5G UW Network.

The phone can also handle extreme temperatures, shock, solar radiation, salt fog, and vibration. The programmable key can be used for Google Assistant or a quick access button to a frequently-used mobile app.

The Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW also features ANT+ support for fitness tracking. It works well with numerous compatible apps and devices so you can track in real-time your heart-rate, distance traveled, and speed among others.

The dual rear cameras are composed of a 48MP standard and a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera. There is the Night Mode, ultra-wide angle feature, and even underwater recording. A multi-camera mode lets you capture the moment with both cameras simultaneously.