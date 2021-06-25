Kyocera isn’t really popular when it comes to everyday smartphones but we know it for rugged phones. The Japanese company is known for smartphones that are ready for rough use. Before the Kyocera Ultra 5G, there was the Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2 as a rugged, reliable, and always-ready device. The new Kyocera smartphone was introduced as a phone ready for Verizon 5G UW Network. As usual, JerryRigEverything has to see things for himself if the phone can really do its job.

Let’s review the phone’s specs first. Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW runs on a 4500mAh durable lithium polymer battery with Qi Wireless charging. The battery comes with eco-mode features and can offer battery care optimization. There’s a Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine and Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System. The display is only 5.45-inches with FHD+ and Sapphire Shield protection.

The Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW boasts a dual rear camera system comprised of a 24MP lens with dual LED flash + 16MP wide angle plus an 8MP selfie shooter. The cameras allow Advanced Outdoor Viewing and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences. Expect Underwater Camera Mode, Super Night Vision, 4-Cell Pixel Binning, and Time of Flight.

The phone is MIL-STD-810H certified so you know it’s rough and rugged. It can survive extreme temperature, water immersion and splashes, and most drops. A HazLoc certification makes it ready for hazardous work environments.

Zack Nelson was able to open the Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW. He described the phone as ‘The World’s Most Waterproof Smartphone’. Watch the full video below:

Zack said the Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW is really an impressive smartphone starting with its sapphire display. The phone is indeed waterproof, drop proof, and explosion resistant. It’s water-resistant as shown in the video, thanks to the sticky rubber gasket all over the edges. The protection was intense, no wonder it’s really waterproof.