Kyocera has always been a name known for rugged phones. We didn’t feature a new model last year but the company has just announced a new one: the Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW. This device is considered as the first ultra-rugged Android smartphone for Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Network. It’s not exactly a premium flagship phone offering but it runs on the latest Snapdragon 765G mobile processor that offers 5G connectivity already. It is one durable smartphone too as promised by its military standard 810H rating protection.

The Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW also boasts a long battery life courtesy of the 4500mAh durable lithium polymer battery. It also offers Qi Wireless charging and is optimized with battery care and eco-mode features.

The phone also features a Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System and Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine. The display is only small, 5.45-inches, but it comes with an FHD+ and Sapphire Shield protection.

The Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW Advantage

Making the phone really rough and rugged is the MIL-STD-810H. This means the phone can survive most drops, water splashes and immersion, extreme temperature, and other hazardous work environments. It’s also HazLoc certified which mean it can be used even on hazardous locations. The device may not be for the regular users but we know there will be those who can find this useful with its ruggedness and durability.

When it comes to imaging, there is a dual rear camera system (24MP with dual LED flash + 16MP wide angle) and a single 8MP selfie shooter. The camera system allows Augmented Reality (AR) experiences and Advanced Outdoor Viewing. Other camera features include Time of Flight, 4-Cell Pixel Binning, Super Night Vision, and Underwater Camera Mode.

The DuraForce Ultra 5G by Kyocera is ARCore Certified for extended reality (XR) experiences. This means you can enjoy enhanced situational awareness that may be useful for emergencies, visualization, and even distance learning with the AR-enhanced visual search apps.