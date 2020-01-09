Kore was introduced as a new remote app for Kodi/XBMC back in 2015. We haven’t heard anything about it since then but we know the mobile app has received some updates through the years. Just recently, the Kore v2.5.0 was released so if you’re using the Kore remote control app, head on to the Google Play Store to get the update. As the official remote for Kodi, the Kore needs to be updated regularly so you can freely control your media center without any issues.

With the updated Kore, you will notice a new search option as part of the improved PVR section. This one also allows you to hide watched items. Sorting of recordings is also now possible.

You can also now add support for sharing local files to Kodi. Just use the ‘Local Files’ side menu. You can even choose Kore as the share target for those files.

The update allows changing Kore’s language in Settings and lets you sort option for movies, albums and TV shows by year. You can also set new color themes like Sunrise and Sunset. Older themes can now be customized.

Other changes include Korean and Slovak language translations. The new Kore app also lets you show available playlists while on the playlist screen. Of course, the usual UI enhancements and bug fixes have been delivered as well.