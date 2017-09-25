With the sheer number of photos that you take on your mobile device and eventually upload on social networks, chances are there are key moments that may just be idling in your camera roll or on your FB albums. Kodak believes that there is still a large market for printed photos and they want to help you find that “Kodak Moment” you would want to memorialize by having a physical copy of it. So they are now introducing the Made for You app and the Moments Assistant Facebook bot.

Kodak Moments is the consumer photo-printing division of the company and they are now introducing the two products in their largest marketing campaign since 2013. The Made for You app will go through your phone’s camera roll and with the use of Kodak’s proprietary discovery engine, it will be able to create “Stories” or “Moments”. These were evaluated and curated based on “location, time/date/event clustering, facial recognition, and quality analysis”. It will then suggest photos that you may want to print because after all, that is what they’re aiming for.

Meanwhile, the Moments Assistant Facebook Messenger bot uses two APIs to drive the AI of the conversation as well as to analyze your Facebook photos and determine which are important ones to the user. The algorithm weighs the data attached to the photos, including “tagging, relationships, location, engagement, and keywords”. It will, of course, suggest which photos you should print and keep.

While photography and storing said photographs is pretty much digital now, we’re still seeing pockets of the market printing out photos either for their cork boards or scrapbooks or just as keepsakes. While Kodak probably will not be able to go back to their glory days, they can still get a piece of this pie if marketed and targeted properly.

VIA: Fast Company