If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to start documenting your life by making a journal or scrapbook, then you probably need a good photo printer to help you out. Kodak is always a good brand to trust when it comes to photos because they know a thing or two about it. Their new Mini 2 Photo Printer is now available on Amazon. The world’s smallest dye-sub photo printer can be used to print photos directly from your smartphone or tablet through Bluetooth and NFC technology.

The camera actually uses special printing technology that puts each color into layers onto high-strength credit-card sized photo paper (2.1” x 3.4”). If you need to edit the photos first before printing, you can use the KODAK Mini Shot App that has several filters, cropping options, stickers, card templates, and other minor editing tools to make your photo look even better. The prints are waterproof and fingerprint-proof and has an extra protective layer so that the quality will last for some time.

The difference with this new model from the original is that it’s more compact. The KODAK Mini 2 Photo Printer is pretty portable as it’s just 3.0” W x 5.2” L and 1” D so you can carry it around with you if you want or you can use as a party favor in your next event. It also uses the high-quality 4Pass (dye-sublimation) printing technology to give you quality prints without having to go to an actual photo printer.

It’s now available on Amazon for $99.99. It already includes a micro USB cable and an all-in-one 8-pack 4Pass photo print cartridge. You can buy more cartridges in 20, 30, and 50 packs that range from $20-$40 dollars each.

