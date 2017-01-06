Kodak may have given up on the analog photography business, but they decided to focus on other products. Together with the Bulitt Group, they launched the Kodak Ektra Smartphone last December in Europe. Now for the first time on US soil, they are unveiling the photography-led smartphone at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas. It will soon be available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada by April this year, heralding a comeback of sorts for the OEM.

Since Kodak’s previous expertise is photography, it’s only natural that the smartphone they produce would also focus on this. It has a 21-megapixel fast focus camera sensor with f2.0 aperture and for selfie-lovers, you get a 13MP front-facing shooter with f2.2 aperture with Phase Auto Detection Auto Focus PDAF. The smartphone has a wide range of settings like HDR, Landscape, Portrait, Macro, Sport, Night-time, Panorama, and Bokeh.

In case you don’t want the hassle of choosing which one you should use, you have the Smart Auto mode to auto-select the best conditions. But you also can of course manipulate the various settings through Manual mode so you can adjust the exposure, ISO, focus, white balance, shutter speed, etc. The phone has other photo and video related features, like ARCSOFT Night Shot technology combined with a Kodak certified lens coating to bring better lighting to the device. It even has a Super 8 app to give your videos the iconic Super 8 motion picture stock.

So basically, the Kodak Ektra is like having a high-end camera that is also a smartphone. It is powered by the Helio X20 2.3GHz Decacore processor with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 3000mAh battery, and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It will be priced at $549 and by April, you will be able to pre-order the device if you’re in Canada and the US.

SOURCE: Kodak