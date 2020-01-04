Klipsch is doing an announcement ahead of CES 2020. Next week, we’ll be busy with all the new products to be introduced in Las Vegas. The next few days will be exciting because we’ll get to catch a glimpse of what 2020 will be all about. We’re betting on more 5G phones and other smart devices. As for Klipsch, this brand is more known for its headphones and speakers. The first time we mentioned it was in 2011 when the Klipsch Image S4A Headphones for Android were unveiled. In 2018, it ventured into the business of Google Assistant-powered smart speakers.

At the CES 2020, we’ll see new smart speakers, soundbars, and earphones from the company. Let’s start with the soundbars. The brand will bring the Klipsch Bar 54 with Dolby Atmos, Klipsch Bar 48 with Dolby Atmos, and Klipsch Bar 44 to the market soon.

These three differ in size but they boast the same DTS Virtual:X technology, wireless subwoofer, HDMI-eARC connectivity, and Dolby Atmos technology. The biggest speaker–the Klipsch Bar 54–comes with built-in universal Wi-Fi so it can work with most virtual personal assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2 for streaming. This one will be out in Fall 2020 with a $1,499 price tag. Meanwhile, the two smaller soundbars will be sold for $699 and $499.

Klipsch is set to unveil a series of smart and active noise-canceling headphones next week. They are as follows: Klipsch T10 True Wireless smart earphones, Klipsch T5 True Wireless ANC smart earphones, Klipsch Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling headphones, and the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Sport earphones. Most of these pairs are wireless and come with active noise canceling. All five come offer ‘True Comfort’ and bring audiophile-grade sound, advanced functionality, and seamless connectivity.

‘True Wireless’ can be experienced with the Klipsch T10 and T5. They both feature a built-in operating system with artificial intelligence and advanced gestures. Expect voice control, telephony with dual-microphone active noise cancellation, and premium-quality audio from these pairs. Prices range from $229 to $649.

Klipsch has also teamed up with McLaren Racing to introduce an innovative headphone series. McLaren F1 Driver Lando Norris will even appear at the CES 2020 to help promote the McLaren versions of the headphones we mentioned earlier. The price range is $249 to $999. New powered speakers will also be revealed by Klipsch but not many details are available at the moment. We’ll let you know soon.