It took its sweet time getting there, but it has finally made a journey to the Android-lands, and hopefully, the longish wait should be worth it. We’re not talking about Kingdom, the super popular console game Kingdom That mobile gamers were waiting for, but rather it’s the supposedly much better sequel, Kingdom: New Lands. The game came out on NVIDIA Shield in October of last year, but now, 5 months later, it is finally available for Android smartphones and tablets.

Kingdom never came to Android, much to the disappointment of those who wanted to be able to play the game on their mobile device. But the next best thing is this sequel, Kingdom: New Lands. And for those who eventually got bored of the repetitive gameplay of the original, this one is supposedly a more dynamic kingdom-building game and its pixel-art graphical style makes it more interesting to those who like this style of art.

You still have the core gameplay of managing your tenants and keeping them happy, getting merchants to enhance your kingdom’s trade life, building castles and other structures, protecting your kingdom from monsters and enemies, and even surviving the environment around you. This version also has a lot of new content from its initial release for NVIDIA Shield last year but still maintains the marriage of simplicity and excitement that some people want from a kingdom-building game.

You can download Kingdom: New Lands from the Google Play Store but it will cost you a few dollars since it’s $9.99. Some fans of Kingdom would say that is totally worth it.