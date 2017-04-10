“Kingdom Hearts Union Cross” is the re-launch of Square Enix’s critically acclaimed RPG Kingdom Hearts Unchained Cross. This re-launch was announced a while back and is now finally being made available either as an update to your installed Unchained Cross game, or as a totally new download.

Since Kingdom Hearts Union Cross is a re-launch of Unchained Cross, players who have the older game installed only need to download the update from the Google Play Store. Those who pre-registered and want to try the new game can download it from the link at the end of the article. Also, check out all the fun new things Union Cross brings in the video below.

The new game brings a lot of new and enhanced gameplay elements to what was already a great game. Top of the list is Union Cross’s multiplayer mode, where teams of six players can complete quests and new missions. With multiplayer mode, players can now communicate with each other using emotes and text bubbles to coordinate multiplayer strategy.

If you want to check out this new game, it’s free to play with in-app purchases. Tell us if you like this new re-launched version of the game in the comments section.

SOURCE: Square Enix

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store